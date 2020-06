Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Steps to the Beach with rooftop deck - Just a few steps to the beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom upstairs Condo. Great location to enjoy all the events and restaurants on Seacoast. Complex has rooftop deck with nice view of the ocean and the pier. UP{graded unit is avail for 30 day or more vacation rental with all utilities included. I queen bed + twin cots if needed. Perfect location in Imperial Beach.sorry no pets



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5587394)