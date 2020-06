Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Upgraded Unit in Gated Complex - This private 9 unit complex is located only 12 short blocks to white sandy beaches, 10 minutes to Coronado, and close to all that Imperial Beach has to offer! This 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs condo features quartz counter tops, wood floors, high end appliances, lots of natural light and an amazing floorplan for the size. Unit comes with 1 parking space.



- Renters Insurance Required



MORE INFO @ marqueepropsd.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2459514)