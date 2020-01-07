All apartments in Imperial Beach
118 Elm Ave

118 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

118 Elm Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Elm Ave have any available units?
118 Elm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 118 Elm Ave have?
Some of 118 Elm Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Elm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
118 Elm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Elm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 118 Elm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 118 Elm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 118 Elm Ave offers parking.
Does 118 Elm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Elm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Elm Ave have a pool?
No, 118 Elm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 118 Elm Ave have accessible units?
No, 118 Elm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Elm Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 118 Elm Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Elm Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Elm Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
