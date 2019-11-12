Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 1160 Seacoast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
1160 Seacoast
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1160 Seacoast
1160 Seacoast Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Location
1160 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1160 Seacoast have any available units?
1160 Seacoast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
Is 1160 Seacoast currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Seacoast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Seacoast pet-friendly?
No, 1160 Seacoast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach
.
Does 1160 Seacoast offer parking?
No, 1160 Seacoast does not offer parking.
Does 1160 Seacoast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Seacoast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Seacoast have a pool?
No, 1160 Seacoast does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Seacoast have accessible units?
No, 1160 Seacoast does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Seacoast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 Seacoast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1160 Seacoast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1160 Seacoast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Imperial Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Imperial Beach 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Imperial Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Imperial Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Imperial Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Carlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Encinitas, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Coronado, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College