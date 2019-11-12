All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 1160 Seacoast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
1160 Seacoast
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

1160 Seacoast

1160 Seacoast Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

1160 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Seacoast have any available units?
1160 Seacoast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 1160 Seacoast currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Seacoast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Seacoast pet-friendly?
No, 1160 Seacoast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 1160 Seacoast offer parking?
No, 1160 Seacoast does not offer parking.
Does 1160 Seacoast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Seacoast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Seacoast have a pool?
No, 1160 Seacoast does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Seacoast have accessible units?
No, 1160 Seacoast does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Seacoast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 Seacoast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1160 Seacoast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1160 Seacoast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsImperial Beach 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Imperial Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersImperial Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Imperial Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College