1085 12th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS, WALK TO THE IMPERIAL BEACH NAVY BASE, BEACH, PIER, A FEW MILES FROM THE CORONADO NAVY BASES. NEW FLOORS, NEW PAINT, NEW BATHROOM TILES, QUIET, DESIGNATED GARAGE PARKING SPOT, GATED, DESIGNATED GUEST PARKING, PLENTY OF OFF STREET PARKING, 12 BLOCKS TO TRENDY IB BARS, RESTAURANTS, HOTELS, SHOPS, BEACH, PIER, BIRD ESTUARY & GREAT LANDLORDS!!!! DOG OK NO CATS. WALL MOUNTED FLAT SCREEN CAN STAY OR GO, UP TO YOU



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/imperial-beach-ca?lid=12807179



(RLNE5338755)