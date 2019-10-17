All apartments in Imperial Beach
1077 Connecticut Street
1077 Connecticut Street

1077 Connecticut Street
Location

1077 Connecticut Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
2Bed/1Bath House w/Garage - Shown by appointment Lic#00364725

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5121561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1077 Connecticut Street have any available units?
1077 Connecticut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1077 Connecticut Street have?
Some of 1077 Connecticut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1077 Connecticut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1077 Connecticut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1077 Connecticut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1077 Connecticut Street is pet friendly.
Does 1077 Connecticut Street offer parking?
Yes, 1077 Connecticut Street offers parking.
Does 1077 Connecticut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1077 Connecticut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1077 Connecticut Street have a pool?
No, 1077 Connecticut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1077 Connecticut Street have accessible units?
No, 1077 Connecticut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1077 Connecticut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1077 Connecticut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1077 Connecticut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1077 Connecticut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
