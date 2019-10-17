Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 1077 Connecticut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
1077 Connecticut Street
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1077 Connecticut Street
1077 Connecticut Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
1077 Connecticut Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2Bed/1Bath House w/Garage - Shown by appointment Lic#00364725
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5121561)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1077 Connecticut Street have any available units?
1077 Connecticut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Imperial Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 1077 Connecticut Street have?
Some of 1077 Connecticut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1077 Connecticut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1077 Connecticut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1077 Connecticut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1077 Connecticut Street is pet friendly.
Does 1077 Connecticut Street offer parking?
Yes, 1077 Connecticut Street offers parking.
Does 1077 Connecticut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1077 Connecticut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1077 Connecticut Street have a pool?
No, 1077 Connecticut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1077 Connecticut Street have accessible units?
No, 1077 Connecticut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1077 Connecticut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1077 Connecticut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1077 Connecticut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1077 Connecticut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Imperial Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Imperial Beach 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Imperial Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Imperial Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Imperial Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Carlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Encinitas, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Coronado, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College