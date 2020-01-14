Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1065 Elder Available 02/01/20 - Small 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex with laundry hook ups. Small backyard and large front yard area. Avail Feb 01 for move in. If pet is approved rent will be $1900 per month. Credit ck required. Call Pam 619 423-6001



(RLNE4211265)