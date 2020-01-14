1065 Elder Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932 Imperial Beach
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1065 Elder Available 02/01/20 - Small 3 bedroom 1 bath duplex with laundry hook ups. Small backyard and large front yard area. Avail Feb 01 for move in. If pet is approved rent will be $1900 per month. Credit ck required. Call Pam 619 423-6001
(RLNE4211265)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1065 Elder have any available units?
1065 Elder doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 1065 Elder currently offering any rent specials?
1065 Elder is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 Elder pet-friendly?
Yes, 1065 Elder is pet friendly.
Does 1065 Elder offer parking?
No, 1065 Elder does not offer parking.
Does 1065 Elder have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1065 Elder does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 Elder have a pool?
No, 1065 Elder does not have a pool.
Does 1065 Elder have accessible units?
No, 1065 Elder does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 Elder have units with dishwashers?
No, 1065 Elder does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1065 Elder have units with air conditioning?
No, 1065 Elder does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)