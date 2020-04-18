All apartments in Imperial Beach
Find more places like 1032 Emory Street-1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Imperial Beach, CA
/
1032 Emory Street-1
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:59 PM

1032 Emory Street-1

1032 Emory St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Imperial Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1032 Emory St, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-story, fully furnished, single family home. Ground floor has a detached garage (with washer/dryer included), kitchen (fully stocked with range/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, blender, coffee maker, toaster oven and all dishes, glassware and utensils needed), living room (includes the sofas and TV), dining room, half bath and family room that opens to a fenced yard (gardener included). The second floor boasts a large master suite with attached bath and walk in closets along with 2 other bedrooms and a shared full bath. Fully renovated in 2017 this unit is nearly brand new. Fully furnished as pictured (includes 2 queen beds and the 2 twins as well). Ideally located just a mile from the beach in Imperial Beach. Perfect for military personnel stationed from 32nd Street down to Imperial Beach. Lease terns are flexible. All utilities including cable and internet are also included. Pet-friendly.
SFR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 Emory Street-1 have any available units?
1032 Emory Street-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1032 Emory Street-1 have?
Some of 1032 Emory Street-1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1032 Emory Street-1 currently offering any rent specials?
1032 Emory Street-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 Emory Street-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 Emory Street-1 is pet friendly.
Does 1032 Emory Street-1 offer parking?
Yes, 1032 Emory Street-1 offers parking.
Does 1032 Emory Street-1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1032 Emory Street-1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 Emory Street-1 have a pool?
No, 1032 Emory Street-1 does not have a pool.
Does 1032 Emory Street-1 have accessible units?
No, 1032 Emory Street-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 Emory Street-1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1032 Emory Street-1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 Emory Street-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 Emory Street-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Imperial Beach 1 BedroomsImperial Beach 2 Bedrooms
Imperial Beach Apartments with GarageImperial Beach Apartments with Parking
Imperial Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CADel Mar, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College