1032 Emory Street-1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-story, fully furnished, single family home. Ground floor has a detached garage (with washer/dryer included), kitchen (fully stocked with range/oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, blender, coffee maker, toaster oven and all dishes, glassware and utensils needed), living room (includes the sofas and TV), dining room, half bath and family room that opens to a fenced yard (gardener included). The second floor boasts a large master suite with attached bath and walk in closets along with 2 other bedrooms and a shared full bath. Fully renovated in 2017 this unit is nearly brand new. Fully furnished as pictured (includes 2 queen beds and the 2 twins as well). Ideally located just a mile from the beach in Imperial Beach. Perfect for military personnel stationed from 32nd Street down to Imperial Beach. Lease terns are flexible. All utilities including cable and internet are also included. Pet-friendly.

SFR