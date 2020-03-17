All apartments in Imperial Beach
1027 Emory St
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

1027 Emory St

1027 Emory Street · No Longer Available
Location

1027 Emory Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 Emory St have any available units?
1027 Emory St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
Is 1027 Emory St currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Emory St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 Emory St pet-friendly?
No, 1027 Emory St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 1027 Emory St offer parking?
No, 1027 Emory St does not offer parking.
Does 1027 Emory St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 Emory St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 Emory St have a pool?
No, 1027 Emory St does not have a pool.
Does 1027 Emory St have accessible units?
No, 1027 Emory St does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 Emory St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 Emory St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 Emory St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1027 Emory St does not have units with air conditioning.
