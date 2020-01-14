All apartments in Huntington Park
5920 Stafford Avenue
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

5920 Stafford Avenue

5920 Stafford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5920 Stafford Avenue, Huntington Park, CA 90255
Huntington Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
3 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 181680

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181680
Property Id 181680

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5386578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5920 Stafford Avenue have any available units?
5920 Stafford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Park, CA.
What amenities does 5920 Stafford Avenue have?
Some of 5920 Stafford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5920 Stafford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5920 Stafford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5920 Stafford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5920 Stafford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Park.
Does 5920 Stafford Avenue offer parking?
No, 5920 Stafford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5920 Stafford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5920 Stafford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5920 Stafford Avenue have a pool?
No, 5920 Stafford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5920 Stafford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5920 Stafford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5920 Stafford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5920 Stafford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5920 Stafford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5920 Stafford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

