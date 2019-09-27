All apartments in Huntington Park
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

5810 seville

5810 Seville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5810 Seville Avenue, Huntington Park, CA 90255
Huntington Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 BEDROOMS/1 BATH APARTMENT LOCATED CLOSE TO PARKS, SCHOOLS, AND SHOPPING CENTERS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5810 seville have any available units?
5810 seville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Park, CA.
Is 5810 seville currently offering any rent specials?
5810 seville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 seville pet-friendly?
No, 5810 seville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Park.
Does 5810 seville offer parking?
No, 5810 seville does not offer parking.
Does 5810 seville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5810 seville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 seville have a pool?
No, 5810 seville does not have a pool.
Does 5810 seville have accessible units?
No, 5810 seville does not have accessible units.
Does 5810 seville have units with dishwashers?
No, 5810 seville does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5810 seville have units with air conditioning?
No, 5810 seville does not have units with air conditioning.
