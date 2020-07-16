All apartments in Huntington Park
2916 E Florence Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020

2916 E Florence Avenue

2916 East Florence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2916 East Florence Avenue, Huntington Park, CA 90255
Huntington Park

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath upstairs apartment. Updated kitchen. Additional space for home office or den. One off-street, assigned parking space. Located above retail. Conveniently located.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 E Florence Avenue have any available units?
2916 E Florence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Park, CA.
Is 2916 E Florence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2916 E Florence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 E Florence Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2916 E Florence Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Park.
Does 2916 E Florence Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2916 E Florence Avenue offers parking.
Does 2916 E Florence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 E Florence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 E Florence Avenue have a pool?
No, 2916 E Florence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2916 E Florence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2916 E Florence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 E Florence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 E Florence Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 E Florence Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2916 E Florence Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
