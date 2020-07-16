Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Huntington Park
Find more places like 2916 E Florence Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huntington Park, CA
/
2916 E Florence Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2916 E Florence Avenue
2916 East Florence Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2916 East Florence Avenue, Huntington Park, CA 90255
Huntington Park
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath upstairs apartment. Updated kitchen. Additional space for home office or den. One off-street, assigned parking space. Located above retail. Conveniently located.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2916 E Florence Avenue have any available units?
2916 E Florence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Park, CA
.
Is 2916 E Florence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2916 E Florence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 E Florence Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2916 E Florence Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Park
.
Does 2916 E Florence Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2916 E Florence Avenue offers parking.
Does 2916 E Florence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 E Florence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 E Florence Avenue have a pool?
No, 2916 E Florence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2916 E Florence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2916 E Florence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 E Florence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 E Florence Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 E Florence Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2916 E Florence Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Tustin, CA
Cudahy, CA
Florence-Graham, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Downey, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Compton, CA
Paramount, CA
Westmont, CA
Bellflower, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Alhambra, CA
Gardena, CA
Carson, CA
Inglewood, CA
Hawthorne, CA
Norwalk, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles