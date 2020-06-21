All apartments in Huntington Beach
9602 Pettswood Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

9602 Pettswood Drive

9602 Pettswood Drive
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9602 Pettswood Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Adams

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9602 Pettswood Drive · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Coming Soon-Huntington Beach Townhome with Detached Garage- 5 min Drive to the Beach - All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link
* Newly Renovated End Unit
* Premium Counter-Tops, Cabinets and Appliances in Kitchen
* Newer Appliances
* One Car Detached Garage plus additional parking space
* Beautiful Laminate Vinyl Plank Flooring
* Fresh Paint Throughout
* Large Spacious Room
* Open and Airy Floorplan
* Ceiling Fans
* Washer, Dryer in Unit
* One Year Lease
* Deposit is $2295 (pet extra)
* Application fee $35

Premier end unit in the desirable Yorktown Villas. This 2 bedroom home features a large living area with sliding glass door out to Large Private patio, newer carpet, scraped ceilings with ceiling fans! Both bathrooms have been upgraded with newer counter tops and mirror. Gourmet Kitchen has granite counters, dishwasher and built in microwave. Patio is enclosed with vinyl fencing. Community has pool, playground and greenbelts!
Tenant Pays all Utilities Renters Insurance Required for all residents. This is an HOA - Pets must fit criteria. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner/manager Approval, and additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.

Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing

(RLNE5840744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9602 Pettswood Drive have any available units?
9602 Pettswood Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9602 Pettswood Drive have?
Some of 9602 Pettswood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9602 Pettswood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9602 Pettswood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9602 Pettswood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9602 Pettswood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9602 Pettswood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9602 Pettswood Drive does offer parking.
Does 9602 Pettswood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9602 Pettswood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9602 Pettswood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9602 Pettswood Drive has a pool.
Does 9602 Pettswood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9602 Pettswood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9602 Pettswood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9602 Pettswood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9602 Pettswood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9602 Pettswood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
