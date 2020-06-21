9602 Pettswood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Coming Soon-Huntington Beach Townhome with Detached Garage- 5 min Drive to the Beach - All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link

* Newly Renovated End Unit

* Premium Counter-Tops, Cabinets and Appliances in Kitchen

* Newer Appliances

* One Car Detached Garage plus additional parking space

* Beautiful Laminate Vinyl Plank Flooring

* Fresh Paint Throughout

* Large Spacious Room

* Open and Airy Floorplan

* Ceiling Fans

* Washer, Dryer in Unit

* One Year Lease

* Deposit is $2295 (pet extra)

* Application fee $35



Premier end unit in the desirable Yorktown Villas. This 2 bedroom home features a large living area with sliding glass door out to Large Private patio, newer carpet, scraped ceilings with ceiling fans! Both bathrooms have been upgraded with newer counter tops and mirror. Gourmet Kitchen has granite counters, dishwasher and built in microwave. Patio is enclosed with vinyl fencing. Community has pool, playground and greenbelts!

Tenant Pays all Utilities Renters Insurance Required for all residents. This is an HOA - Pets must fit criteria. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner/manager Approval, and additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-Please Read Tenant Rental Criteria on website before applying.



Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call (888) 448-8364 for more info. and showing



(RLNE5840744)