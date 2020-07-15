Rent Calculator
9581 Borba Cir
9581 Borba Cir
9581 Borba Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
9581 Borba Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Quiet 4Bedroom-3Bath house. Fireplace in Family room, fenced yard, 2 car garage, cul de sac location. Minutes from Beach/Shopping/Downtown HB. All new carpet and paint throughout.
(RLNE5330526)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9581 Borba Cir have any available units?
9581 Borba Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 9581 Borba Cir have?
Some of 9581 Borba Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9581 Borba Cir currently offering any rent specials?
9581 Borba Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9581 Borba Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 9581 Borba Cir is pet friendly.
Does 9581 Borba Cir offer parking?
Yes, 9581 Borba Cir offers parking.
Does 9581 Borba Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9581 Borba Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9581 Borba Cir have a pool?
No, 9581 Borba Cir does not have a pool.
Does 9581 Borba Cir have accessible units?
No, 9581 Borba Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 9581 Borba Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9581 Borba Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 9581 Borba Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9581 Borba Cir has units with air conditioning.
