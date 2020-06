Amenities

Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a cul de sac MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. Two story home with HUGE family room including wet bar. Raised and beamed ceiling in family room with cozy fireplace. Marble tile throughout downstairs and newer hardwood floors upstairs. Oversized remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops. An abundance of fruit trees in backyard, grassy area, and perfect for al-fresco dining. Rv access with dual gate entrance.