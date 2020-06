8685 Merced Cir Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table putting green garage hot tub tennis court

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDS - 2 BATHS - 1 CAR GARAGE CONDO IN THE DESIRABLE 55 + COMMUNITY OF HUNTINGTON LANDMARK. THIS POPULAR LAGUNA MODEL HAS AN ENCLOSED SUN-ROOM, AND IS CLOSE TO PARKING AND THE GARAGE. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER WILL BE INSTALLED IF REQUESTED. THE COMMUNITY OFFERS RESORT STYLE LIVING WITH THE MANY AMENITIES, 2 HEATED SWIMMING POOLS AND SPA, TENNIS COURTS, PUTTING GREEN, SHUFFLE BOARD, GYM AND WEIGHT ROOM, CLUB HOUSE, GATED AND GUARDED COMMUNITY, CERAMIC ROOM, WOOD-SHOP, LIBRARY, BILLIARD ROOM, AND MANY ACTIVITIES FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT.