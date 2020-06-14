8605 Solano Circle #1005D

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool pool table putting green shuffle board bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo - Active Senior Adult Community 55+ - 1 Bed, 1 Bath, Completely Remodeled Condo in Landmark Living 55+ community. Single story. New Kitchen Maple Cabinetry, Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator, Microwave, Gas Stove/Oven. New Vinyl Flooring & Carpeting, Vaulted ceilings, Stackable Washer & Dryer Included. Spacious private patio & Detached 1 car garage.



Great community with resort like amenities, 2 heated pools/spas, gym/weight room, tennis courts, club house, putting green, library, billiards room, too much to list. Community has 24 hour guard security. A great place to live!



Property is shown by appointment only. Please contact our office to schedule a time.



Cross Streets: Indianapolis Ave. / Newland St.



Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit.



(RLNE4673637)