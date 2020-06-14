All apartments in Huntington Beach
8605 Solano Circle #1005D

8605 Solano Circle · (714) 963-4500
Location

8605 Solano Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 8605 Solano Circle #1005D · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo - Active Senior Adult Community 55+ - 1 Bed, 1 Bath, Completely Remodeled Condo in Landmark Living 55+ community. Single story. New Kitchen Maple Cabinetry, Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances - Refrigerator, Microwave, Gas Stove/Oven. New Vinyl Flooring & Carpeting, Vaulted ceilings, Stackable Washer & Dryer Included. Spacious private patio & Detached 1 car garage.

Great community with resort like amenities, 2 heated pools/spas, gym/weight room, tennis courts, club house, putting green, library, billiards room, too much to list. Community has 24 hour guard security. A great place to live!

Property is shown by appointment only. Please contact our office to schedule a time.

Cross Streets: Indianapolis Ave. / Newland St.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit.

(RLNE4673637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8605 Solano Circle #1005D have any available units?
8605 Solano Circle #1005D has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8605 Solano Circle #1005D have?
Some of 8605 Solano Circle #1005D's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8605 Solano Circle #1005D currently offering any rent specials?
8605 Solano Circle #1005D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8605 Solano Circle #1005D pet-friendly?
Yes, 8605 Solano Circle #1005D is pet friendly.
Does 8605 Solano Circle #1005D offer parking?
Yes, 8605 Solano Circle #1005D does offer parking.
Does 8605 Solano Circle #1005D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8605 Solano Circle #1005D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8605 Solano Circle #1005D have a pool?
Yes, 8605 Solano Circle #1005D has a pool.
Does 8605 Solano Circle #1005D have accessible units?
No, 8605 Solano Circle #1005D does not have accessible units.
Does 8605 Solano Circle #1005D have units with dishwashers?
No, 8605 Solano Circle #1005D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8605 Solano Circle #1005D have units with air conditioning?
No, 8605 Solano Circle #1005D does not have units with air conditioning.
