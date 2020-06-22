Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 8422 Polder Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
8422 Polder Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8422 Polder Circle
8422 Polder Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8422 Polder Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8422 Polder Circle have any available units?
8422 Polder Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 8422 Polder Circle have?
Some of 8422 Polder Circle's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8422 Polder Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8422 Polder Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8422 Polder Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8422 Polder Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 8422 Polder Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8422 Polder Circle does offer parking.
Does 8422 Polder Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8422 Polder Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8422 Polder Circle have a pool?
No, 8422 Polder Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8422 Polder Circle have accessible units?
No, 8422 Polder Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8422 Polder Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8422 Polder Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8422 Polder Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8422 Polder Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Similar Pages
Huntington Beach 1 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with Parking
Huntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Upland, CA
Downey, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Washington
Goldenwest
Yorktown
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles