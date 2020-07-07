All apartments in Huntington Beach
8221 Friesland Drive

Location

8221 Friesland Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Newland

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single story single family detached home in wonderful neighborhood close to shopping, freeways, schools and beach. Super clean home with updated kitchen, tile flooring and carpet, newer interior doors and garage door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8221 Friesland Drive have any available units?
8221 Friesland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 8221 Friesland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8221 Friesland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8221 Friesland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8221 Friesland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 8221 Friesland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8221 Friesland Drive offers parking.
Does 8221 Friesland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8221 Friesland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8221 Friesland Drive have a pool?
No, 8221 Friesland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8221 Friesland Drive have accessible units?
No, 8221 Friesland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8221 Friesland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8221 Friesland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8221 Friesland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8221 Friesland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

