8191 Sterling Drive

Amenities
Beautifully maintained and well upgraded single family home in a charming neighborhood of Huntington Beach. Remodeled with neutral colors throughout. 2 car attached garage allows extra space for storage.
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven Stove Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer
Utilities Included:NONE
Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Large & Small
Amenities : 1 pet allowed RV Parking
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.