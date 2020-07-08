All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8191 Sterling Drive

8191 Sterling Dr
Location

8191 Sterling Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained and well upgraded single family home in a charming neighborhood of Huntington Beach. Remodeled with neutral colors throughout. 2 car attached garage allows extra space for storage.

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven Stove Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer

Utilities Included:NONE

Cats Allowed: Yes
Dogs Allowed: Large & Small

Amenities : 1 pet allowed RV Parking

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,900, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8191 Sterling Drive have any available units?
8191 Sterling Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 8191 Sterling Drive have?
Some of 8191 Sterling Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8191 Sterling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8191 Sterling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8191 Sterling Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8191 Sterling Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8191 Sterling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8191 Sterling Drive offers parking.
Does 8191 Sterling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8191 Sterling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8191 Sterling Drive have a pool?
No, 8191 Sterling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8191 Sterling Drive have accessible units?
No, 8191 Sterling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8191 Sterling Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8191 Sterling Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8191 Sterling Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8191 Sterling Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

