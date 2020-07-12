All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 8131 San Angelo Drive 20.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
8131 San Angelo Drive 20
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

8131 San Angelo Drive 20

8131 San Angelo Drive · (714) 594-3579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
Washington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8131 San Angelo Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 20 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Unit 20 Available 07/20/20 NO PET RENT! NEWLY RENOVATED & AC!!! - Property Id: 65896

Beautiful apartment home in Huntington Beach.
Spacious floor plans to offer to style with charming living areas.
Modern kitchen with new cabinets and gorgeous brand new quartz counter tops.
Separate vanity and bath areas.
Designer modern wood planks like floors in the kitchen and living room area.
New carpet in the bedroom.
AC, and Heater unit in the apartment.
New appliances, glass mirror, doors for the bedroom closet.
You will enjoy the perfect and mild Southern California weather and the amazing beach style design in our community. You can also savor your morning coffee on a beautiful private patio or balcony.
Community amenities offer:
- Carport with extra storage space,
- Swimming pool,
- One conveniently located laundry facility on site.
Freeway 405 very close, best shopping, restaurants and only ten minutes away from Huntington Beach Pier and Main Street.
Pets gladly accepted! No monthly rent for pets!
Professionally managed!On-site Managers!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8131-san-angelo-drive-huntington-beach-ca-unit-20/65896
Property Id 65896

(RLNE5949543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8131 San Angelo Drive 20 have any available units?
8131 San Angelo Drive 20 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8131 San Angelo Drive 20 have?
Some of 8131 San Angelo Drive 20's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8131 San Angelo Drive 20 currently offering any rent specials?
8131 San Angelo Drive 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8131 San Angelo Drive 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8131 San Angelo Drive 20 is pet friendly.
Does 8131 San Angelo Drive 20 offer parking?
Yes, 8131 San Angelo Drive 20 offers parking.
Does 8131 San Angelo Drive 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8131 San Angelo Drive 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8131 San Angelo Drive 20 have a pool?
Yes, 8131 San Angelo Drive 20 has a pool.
Does 8131 San Angelo Drive 20 have accessible units?
No, 8131 San Angelo Drive 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 8131 San Angelo Drive 20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8131 San Angelo Drive 20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8131 San Angelo Drive 20 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8131 San Angelo Drive 20 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8131 San Angelo Drive 20?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Manor
19161 Delaware St
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity