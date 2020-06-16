All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

8131 San Angelo Drive

8131 San Angelo Drive · (714) 594-3579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8131 San Angelo Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
NO PET RENT! NEWLY RENOVATED & AC!!! - Property Id: 65896

Beautiful apartment home in Huntington Beach.
Spacious floor plans to offer to style with charming living areas.
Modern kitchen with new cabinets and gorgeous brand new quartz counter tops.
Separate vanity and bath areas.
Designer modern wood planks like floors in the kitchen and living room area.
New carpet in the bedroom.
AC, and Heater unit in the apartment.
New appliances, glass mirror, doors for the bedroom closet.
You will enjoy the perfect and mild Southern California weather and the amazing beach style design in our community. You can also savor your morning coffee on a beautiful private patio or balcony.
Community amenities offer:
- Carport with extra storage space,
- Swimming pool,
- One conveniently located laundry facility on site.
Freeway 405 very close, best shopping, restaurants and only five minutes away from Huntington Beach Pier and Main Street.
Pets gladly accepted! No monthly rent for pets!
Professionally managed!On-site Managers!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/65896
Property Id 65896

(RLNE5614199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

