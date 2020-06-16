8131 San Angelo Drive

Amenities

NO PET RENT! NEWLY RENOVATED & AC!!!



Beautiful apartment home in Huntington Beach.

Spacious floor plans to offer to style with charming living areas.

Modern kitchen with new cabinets and gorgeous brand new quartz counter tops.

Separate vanity and bath areas.

Designer modern wood planks like floors in the kitchen and living room area.

New carpet in the bedroom.

AC, and Heater unit in the apartment.

New appliances, glass mirror, doors for the bedroom closet.

You will enjoy the perfect and mild Southern California weather and the amazing beach style design in our community. You can also savor your morning coffee on a beautiful private patio or balcony.

Community amenities offer:

- Carport with extra storage space,

- Swimming pool,

- One conveniently located laundry facility on site.

Freeway 405 very close, best shopping, restaurants and only five minutes away from Huntington Beach Pier and Main Street.

Pets gladly accepted! No monthly rent for pets!

Professionally managed!On-site Managers!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/65896

