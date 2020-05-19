All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 5:48 PM

7971 Waterfall Circle

7971 Waterfall Circle · (562) 521-8591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7971 Waterfall Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This beautiful Huntington Beach home is located in the Seaside Village gated community, which offers a pool, spa, tennis court, and basketball court. Located in an ideal area of Huntington Beach, this property is located with a mile of the beach, Downtown Huntington Beach, and Pacific City. The home itself features an open floor plan, high vaulted ceilings, a grand black stacked stone fire place, and windows that allow natural sunlight to illuminate the living room, dining room, and kitchen. Laminate flooring is installed throughout the first floor, and carpet throughout the second floor. The kitchen includes granite counter tops with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached master bathroom with dual sinks. The back patio backs up to the beautiful water way that flows through the community. The property also contains an attached double car garage, and is fully furnished with all utilities included.

Please note this is a fully furnished rental and all utilities are included. We are looking for a 2 month minimum lease and it is only available until July 31, 2020.

Please note that this rental will also be available 09/01/20 to 12/20/20.

Please call (562)421-9341 to schedule a showing
To apply online please visit our website www.wrateam.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $5,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7971 Waterfall Circle have any available units?
7971 Waterfall Circle has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7971 Waterfall Circle have?
Some of 7971 Waterfall Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7971 Waterfall Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7971 Waterfall Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7971 Waterfall Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7971 Waterfall Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7971 Waterfall Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7971 Waterfall Circle does offer parking.
Does 7971 Waterfall Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7971 Waterfall Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7971 Waterfall Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7971 Waterfall Circle has a pool.
Does 7971 Waterfall Circle have accessible units?
No, 7971 Waterfall Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7971 Waterfall Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7971 Waterfall Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7971 Waterfall Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7971 Waterfall Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
