7971 Waterfall Circle

This beautiful Huntington Beach home is located in the Seaside Village gated community, which offers a pool, spa, tennis court, and basketball court. Located in an ideal area of Huntington Beach, this property is located with a mile of the beach, Downtown Huntington Beach, and Pacific City. The home itself features an open floor plan, high vaulted ceilings, a grand black stacked stone fire place, and windows that allow natural sunlight to illuminate the living room, dining room, and kitchen. Laminate flooring is installed throughout the first floor, and carpet throughout the second floor. The kitchen includes granite counter tops with a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an attached master bathroom with dual sinks. The back patio backs up to the beautiful water way that flows through the community. The property also contains an attached double car garage, and is fully furnished with all utilities included.



Please note this is a fully furnished rental and all utilities are included. We are looking for a 2 month minimum lease and it is only available until July 31, 2020.



Please note that this rental will also be available 09/01/20 to 12/20/20.



Please call (562)421-9341 to schedule a showing

To apply online please visit our website www.wrateam.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $5,500, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $4,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

