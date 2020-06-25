All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

7875 Ronald Dr

7875 Ronald Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7875 Ronald Dr, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Oak View

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- Cement Patio, Large yard, New appliances, remodeled. New Kitchen, New Bathroom, Ceramic Tile Flooring, New carpet in bedrooms

(RLNE4873054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7875 Ronald Dr have any available units?
7875 Ronald Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 7875 Ronald Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7875 Ronald Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7875 Ronald Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7875 Ronald Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7875 Ronald Dr offer parking?
No, 7875 Ronald Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7875 Ronald Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7875 Ronald Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7875 Ronald Dr have a pool?
No, 7875 Ronald Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7875 Ronald Dr have accessible units?
No, 7875 Ronald Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7875 Ronald Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7875 Ronald Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7875 Ronald Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7875 Ronald Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
