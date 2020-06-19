All apartments in Huntington Beach
7701 Fir Drive
7701 Fir Drive

7701 Fir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7701 Fir Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Oak View

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed, 1 Bath, Downstairs Apartment, Completely Remodeled, Private Patio, 1 Car Garage & 1 Assigned Parking, Energy Efficient Windows, ADT Security Building, Water & Trash paid. 1 Year Lease Agreement. No Pets. Tenant required to have Home Warranty Policy.

Property is undergoing remodel and will be shown as soon as repairs are completed. Please contact our office if interested in scheduling a time to view.

Cross Streets: Warner Ave. / Beach Blvd.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available 2/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7701 Fir Drive have any available units?
7701 Fir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7701 Fir Drive have?
Some of 7701 Fir Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7701 Fir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7701 Fir Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7701 Fir Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7701 Fir Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7701 Fir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7701 Fir Drive does offer parking.
Does 7701 Fir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7701 Fir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7701 Fir Drive have a pool?
No, 7701 Fir Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7701 Fir Drive have accessible units?
No, 7701 Fir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7701 Fir Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7701 Fir Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7701 Fir Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7701 Fir Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
