All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 7652 Amazon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
7652 Amazon Drive
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

7652 Amazon Drive

7652 Amazon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7652 Amazon Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Front single level owners unit in well kept 4-plex. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, approximately 1300 sqft. all new wood like tile floors in all but the bedrooms. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and the bathrooms. New master bathroom, new shower, new vanity, new counters, new toilet. This home has a nice back patio for BBQing. I car garage and plenty of street parking. There is a nice park just a couple of doors down. Trash and water are included in the rent. Full size washer and dryer hook ups.
To see this home anytime, call Greg Hughes, the listing agent. 949-350-9555
Dre Lic # 01241131

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7652 Amazon Drive have any available units?
7652 Amazon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7652 Amazon Drive have?
Some of 7652 Amazon Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7652 Amazon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7652 Amazon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7652 Amazon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7652 Amazon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7652 Amazon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7652 Amazon Drive offers parking.
Does 7652 Amazon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7652 Amazon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7652 Amazon Drive have a pool?
No, 7652 Amazon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7652 Amazon Drive have accessible units?
No, 7652 Amazon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7652 Amazon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7652 Amazon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7652 Amazon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7652 Amazon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Continental
17101 Springdale St
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles