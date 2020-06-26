7652 Amazon Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garage bbq/grill

Front single level owners unit in well kept 4-plex. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, approximately 1300 sqft. all new wood like tile floors in all but the bedrooms. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and the bathrooms. New master bathroom, new shower, new vanity, new counters, new toilet. This home has a nice back patio for BBQing. I car garage and plenty of street parking. There is a nice park just a couple of doors down. Trash and water are included in the rent. Full size washer and dryer hook ups.

To see this home anytime, call Greg Hughes, the listing agent. 949-350-9555

Dre Lic # 01241131