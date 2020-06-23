All apartments in Huntington Beach
7631 Rhone Lane

Location

7631 Rhone Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Exquisitely remodeled sigle story 4 bedroom ranch style home with upgrades galore! Picture perfect curb appeal with newer
landscapin in front and back yard, newer paint, newer carpet, newer mirrored closet doors, newer roof, newer heater, newer
crown molding and baseboards. Newer tile in Kitchen. Newer granite counter tops in Kitchen and baths. Newer Kitchen Appliances
and more on the list...!! Walk to Bella Terra shopping center, park & Sun View Elementary School. Easy freeway access....
Gorgeous house with perfect location!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7631 Rhone Lane have any available units?
7631 Rhone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7631 Rhone Lane have?
Some of 7631 Rhone Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7631 Rhone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7631 Rhone Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7631 Rhone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7631 Rhone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7631 Rhone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7631 Rhone Lane does offer parking.
Does 7631 Rhone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7631 Rhone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7631 Rhone Lane have a pool?
No, 7631 Rhone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7631 Rhone Lane have accessible units?
No, 7631 Rhone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7631 Rhone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7631 Rhone Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7631 Rhone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7631 Rhone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
