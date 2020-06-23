7631 Rhone Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Exquisitely remodeled sigle story 4 bedroom ranch style home with upgrades galore! Picture perfect curb appeal with newer

landscapin in front and back yard, newer paint, newer carpet, newer mirrored closet doors, newer roof, newer heater, newer

crown molding and baseboards. Newer tile in Kitchen. Newer granite counter tops in Kitchen and baths. Newer Kitchen Appliances

and more on the list...!! Walk to Bella Terra shopping center, park & Sun View Elementary School. Easy freeway access....

Gorgeous house with perfect location!!!