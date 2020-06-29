All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

7542 Volga Dr

7542 Volga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7542 Volga Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Newly Remodeled!!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom near Bella Terra - Come home to this amazingly remodeled light and bright town house style apartment close to Bella Terra. This apartment has just been remodeled to include a stunning kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counters, and brand new stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Improvements also include new bathrooms, wood like flooring throughout, paint, light fixtures/fans and windows/glass sliding door and window blinds. The first floor includes the living room, half bathroom, and kitchen leading out to an enclosed patio. Upstairs has two large bedrooms, lots of closet space and a fully remodeled bathroom. Laundry is provided in shared laundry room (not coin operated) with dedicated washer/dryer for your convenience. Apartment shares a half of a two-car garage. Centrally located near Bella Terra, shopping, restaurants, movie theater, gyms, freeway access, Whole Foods Market, and Goldenwest College. Major Cross Streets - Edinger between Beach Blvd & Goldenwest.

Exterior will soon be painted and professionally redesigned and landscaped.

Apartment is located in a four-plex and is two-levels. Small pets may be considered.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, Coastal Realty Management will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Apply online at WWW.COASTALREALTYMGMT.COM.

(RLNE5593191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7542 Volga Dr have any available units?
7542 Volga Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7542 Volga Dr have?
Some of 7542 Volga Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7542 Volga Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7542 Volga Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7542 Volga Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7542 Volga Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7542 Volga Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7542 Volga Dr offers parking.
Does 7542 Volga Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7542 Volga Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7542 Volga Dr have a pool?
No, 7542 Volga Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7542 Volga Dr have accessible units?
No, 7542 Volga Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7542 Volga Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7542 Volga Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7542 Volga Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7542 Volga Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

