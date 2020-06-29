7542 Volga Dr

Amenities

Newly Remodeled!!! Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom near Bella Terra - Come home to this amazingly remodeled light and bright town house style apartment close to Bella Terra. This apartment has just been remodeled to include a stunning kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counters, and brand new stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator. Improvements also include new bathrooms, wood like flooring throughout, paint, light fixtures/fans and windows/glass sliding door and window blinds. The first floor includes the living room, half bathroom, and kitchen leading out to an enclosed patio. Upstairs has two large bedrooms, lots of closet space and a fully remodeled bathroom. Laundry is provided in shared laundry room (not coin operated) with dedicated washer/dryer for your convenience. Apartment shares a half of a two-car garage. Centrally located near Bella Terra, shopping, restaurants, movie theater, gyms, freeway access, Whole Foods Market, and Goldenwest College. Major Cross Streets - Edinger between Beach Blvd & Goldenwest.



Exterior will soon be painted and professionally redesigned and landscaped.



Apartment is located in a four-plex and is two-levels. Small pets may be considered.



Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, Coastal Realty Management will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Apply online at WWW.COASTALREALTYMGMT.COM.



(RLNE5593191)