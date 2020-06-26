Beautiful, Upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit - 2 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms Granite Counter-tops Stainless Appliances Laminate Flooring Downstairs Unit with beautiful view of common area 2 Patios 2 Garages
(RLNE5164319)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 have any available units?
7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 have?
Some of 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.