Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104

7381 Coho Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7381 Coho Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, Upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit - 2 Bedrooms
2 Full Bathrooms
Granite Counter-tops
Stainless Appliances
Laminate Flooring
Downstairs Unit with beautiful view of common area
2 Patios
2 Garages

(RLNE5164319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 have any available units?
7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 have?
Some of 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 pet-friendly?
No, 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 offers parking.
Does 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 have a pool?
No, 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 does not have a pool.
Does 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 have accessible units?
No, 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 does not have accessible units.
Does 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7381 Coho Drive, Unit 104 does not have units with air conditioning.
