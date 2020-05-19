731 Owen Dr.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated volleyball court range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage volleyball court

Only 2 miles to the famous Huntington Pier. Bike to Main street on Tuesday nights and see all the vendors that take over these street blocks.. Visit the new Pacific City with its numerous shops and restaurants. With July 4th around the corner youll see thousands of bicycles take over the street as most are closed to motor vehicles, this is the largest parade west of the Mississippi. Marvel at Air Show or Surfing competitions held here each year. Enjoy the numerous volleyball nets on the beach or relax where there is plenty of room. Have a dog that likes the beach? Huntington Beach even has its own dog beach, but its OK humans are allowed also. Pets allowed up to 35 lbs. with additional Security deposit.

Newly renovated Studio with a 1 car garage (with room for storage).



Amenities: Wood Floors, Heater, New paint, new Hardwood floors, baseboards, blinds and lights..

Utilities: Water, Trash, Sewer.

Appliances: Stove, Fridge.

https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/huntington-beach-0-bed-1-bath/6403/



IT490615 - IT49MC6403