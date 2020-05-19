All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 731 Owen Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
731 Owen Dr.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:43 AM

731 Owen Dr.

731 Owen Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

731 Owen Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Garfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
volleyball court
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
volleyball court
Only 2 miles to the famous Huntington Pier. Bike to Main street on Tuesday nights and see all the vendors that take over these street blocks.. Visit the new Pacific City with its numerous shops and restaurants. With July 4th around the corner youll see thousands of bicycles take over the street as most are closed to motor vehicles, this is the largest parade west of the Mississippi. Marvel at Air Show or Surfing competitions held here each year. Enjoy the numerous volleyball nets on the beach or relax where there is plenty of room. Have a dog that likes the beach? Huntington Beach even has its own dog beach, but its OK humans are allowed also. Pets allowed up to 35 lbs. with additional Security deposit.
Newly renovated Studio with a 1 car garage (with room for storage).

Amenities: Wood Floors, Heater, New paint, new Hardwood floors, baseboards, blinds and lights..
Utilities: Water, Trash, Sewer.
Appliances: Stove, Fridge.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/huntington-beach-0-bed-1-bath/6403/

IT490615 - IT49MC6403

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Owen Dr. have any available units?
731 Owen Dr. has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 731 Owen Dr. have?
Some of 731 Owen Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Owen Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
731 Owen Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Owen Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 Owen Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 731 Owen Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 731 Owen Dr. does offer parking.
Does 731 Owen Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 Owen Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Owen Dr. have a pool?
No, 731 Owen Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 731 Owen Dr. have accessible units?
No, 731 Owen Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Owen Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Owen Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731 Owen Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 Owen Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 731 Owen Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity