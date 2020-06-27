All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

7291 Coho Drive

7291 Coho Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7291 Coho Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Pacific Ranch's Popular "Carmel" Model, end unit, 2BR/2.5 baths, formal dining room w/built-in wine rack. Highly upgraded with granite, travertine, custom mirrors, fireplace, Plantation shutters. Patio on ground floor, private deck off Master bedroom and full sized washer & dryer hookups. Unit also features a 1 car garage and 1 assigned carport space. Guard gated community with 3 pools, spas and clubhouses and easy walking distance to beach, downtown fun, highly rated schools, parks, civic center and Seacliff Village shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7291 Coho Drive have any available units?
7291 Coho Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 7291 Coho Drive have?
Some of 7291 Coho Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7291 Coho Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7291 Coho Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7291 Coho Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7291 Coho Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7291 Coho Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7291 Coho Drive offers parking.
Does 7291 Coho Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7291 Coho Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7291 Coho Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7291 Coho Drive has a pool.
Does 7291 Coho Drive have accessible units?
No, 7291 Coho Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7291 Coho Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7291 Coho Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7291 Coho Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7291 Coho Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
