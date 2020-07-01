All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated December 10 2019 at 2:39 PM

7275 Lisamarie Court

7275 Lisamarie Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7275 Lisamarie Ct, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact Lisa Karos
At RE/Max Select One
714-335-4546

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7275 Lisamarie Court have any available units?
7275 Lisamarie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 7275 Lisamarie Court currently offering any rent specials?
7275 Lisamarie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7275 Lisamarie Court pet-friendly?
No, 7275 Lisamarie Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7275 Lisamarie Court offer parking?
No, 7275 Lisamarie Court does not offer parking.
Does 7275 Lisamarie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7275 Lisamarie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7275 Lisamarie Court have a pool?
No, 7275 Lisamarie Court does not have a pool.
Does 7275 Lisamarie Court have accessible units?
No, 7275 Lisamarie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7275 Lisamarie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7275 Lisamarie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7275 Lisamarie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7275 Lisamarie Court does not have units with air conditioning.

