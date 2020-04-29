All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 7191 Sunbreeze Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
7191 Sunbreeze Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7191 Sunbreeze Dr

7191 Sunbreeze Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7191 Sunbreeze Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Other:
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a Pool. Wood and Marble Flooring. Tile in Kitchen. French Doors in Family Room and Master Bedroom. Beautiful Landscaping includes Gardener and Pool Service. Great Neighborhood and Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7191 Sunbreeze Dr have any available units?
7191 Sunbreeze Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 7191 Sunbreeze Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7191 Sunbreeze Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7191 Sunbreeze Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7191 Sunbreeze Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 7191 Sunbreeze Dr offer parking?
No, 7191 Sunbreeze Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7191 Sunbreeze Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7191 Sunbreeze Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7191 Sunbreeze Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7191 Sunbreeze Dr has a pool.
Does 7191 Sunbreeze Dr have accessible units?
No, 7191 Sunbreeze Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7191 Sunbreeze Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7191 Sunbreeze Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7191 Sunbreeze Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7191 Sunbreeze Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles