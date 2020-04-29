Other: Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with a Pool. Wood and Marble Flooring. Tile in Kitchen. French Doors in Family Room and Master Bedroom. Beautiful Landscaping includes Gardener and Pool Service. Great Neighborhood and Schools!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7191 Sunbreeze Dr have any available units?
7191 Sunbreeze Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 7191 Sunbreeze Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7191 Sunbreeze Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.