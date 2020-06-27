Rent Calculator
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
7122 Heil Avenue, - 4
Last updated October 9 2019 at 12:38 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7122 Heil Avenue, - 4
7122 Heil Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7122 Heil Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Goldenwest
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upstairs Large 2 bedroom unit on a private and quiet location. new floors and freshly painted. New dishwasher. Includes a share garage with laundry hookups.
For an appointment to view, please contact:
Landmark Realtors @ 949 874 0456
Office hours Monday-Friday 9am -5pm
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 have any available units?
7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 have?
Some of 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 offers parking.
Does 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 have a pool?
No, 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 have accessible units?
No, 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7122 Heil Avenue, - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
