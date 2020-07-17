All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6712 Sun Drive #D

6712 Sun Drive · (949) 748-5458
Location

6712 Sun Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Goldenwest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6712 Sun Drive #D · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1161 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
Remodeled 3 bed end-unit townhome in Huntington Beach! - Move-in ready three bed end-unit townhome featuring beautiful vinyl plank flooring on the main level and remodeled kitchen and baths. The gourmet kitchen includes new white shaker cabinets, gray Quartz counters, large single-basin sink, and new stainless appliances – dishwasher, range, and microwave. Large walk-in pantry equipped with shelving and full-sized laundry hook-ups. The adjacent dining area features a sliding door for convenient access to your enclosed, private patio – perfect for dining al fresco. Additional appointments include fresh paint, double pane windows throughout, the second level includes the Master suite with dual closets and two guest rooms and one full bath. Newer carpeting, ceiling fan/light combos, mirrored wardrobes, and vertical blinds. Start enjoying the HB lifestyle today with ocean breezes, and the convenience of parks, shops, and restaurants nearby! The unit comes equipped with one covered carport space with overhead locked storage. Rent includes water and trash collection. Max 2 dogs <25 lbs. HOA amenities include a community pool.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5895576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6712 Sun Drive #D have any available units?
6712 Sun Drive #D has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6712 Sun Drive #D have?
Some of 6712 Sun Drive #D's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6712 Sun Drive #D currently offering any rent specials?
6712 Sun Drive #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6712 Sun Drive #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 6712 Sun Drive #D is pet friendly.
Does 6712 Sun Drive #D offer parking?
Yes, 6712 Sun Drive #D offers parking.
Does 6712 Sun Drive #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6712 Sun Drive #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6712 Sun Drive #D have a pool?
Yes, 6712 Sun Drive #D has a pool.
Does 6712 Sun Drive #D have accessible units?
No, 6712 Sun Drive #D does not have accessible units.
Does 6712 Sun Drive #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6712 Sun Drive #D has units with dishwashers.
Does 6712 Sun Drive #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 6712 Sun Drive #D does not have units with air conditioning.
