6712 Sun Drive #D

Remodeled 3 bed end-unit townhome in Huntington Beach! - Move-in ready three bed end-unit townhome featuring beautiful vinyl plank flooring on the main level and remodeled kitchen and baths. The gourmet kitchen includes new white shaker cabinets, gray Quartz counters, large single-basin sink, and new stainless appliances – dishwasher, range, and microwave. Large walk-in pantry equipped with shelving and full-sized laundry hook-ups. The adjacent dining area features a sliding door for convenient access to your enclosed, private patio – perfect for dining al fresco. Additional appointments include fresh paint, double pane windows throughout, the second level includes the Master suite with dual closets and two guest rooms and one full bath. Newer carpeting, ceiling fan/light combos, mirrored wardrobes, and vertical blinds. Start enjoying the HB lifestyle today with ocean breezes, and the convenience of parks, shops, and restaurants nearby! The unit comes equipped with one covered carport space with overhead locked storage. Rent includes water and trash collection. Max 2 dogs <25 lbs. HOA amenities include a community pool.



No Cats Allowed



