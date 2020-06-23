6701 Sun Drive

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! End Unit facing a beautiful greenbelt, only share one common wall! and just minutes to the ocean and downtown Huntington Beach! This condo features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms town-home style. It comes with one carport with direct access to your very own private patio! It will be freshly painted throughout and carpet upstairs. There are tile floors in the kitchen, dining room, and bathrooms. It also has recessed lighting and custom ceiling fans. Just in time to enjoy the association pool! No pets. Credit score must be 680 or above. Please call today for a showing! Available on 04/12. This one will go fast!