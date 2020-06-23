All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

6701 Sun Drive

6701 Sun Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6701 Sun Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Goldenwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Location, Location, Location! End Unit facing a beautiful greenbelt, only share one common wall! and just minutes to the ocean and downtown Huntington Beach! This condo features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms town-home style. It comes with one carport with direct access to your very own private patio! It will be freshly painted throughout and carpet upstairs. There are tile floors in the kitchen, dining room, and bathrooms. It also has recessed lighting and custom ceiling fans. Just in time to enjoy the association pool! No pets. Credit score must be 680 or above. Please call today for a showing! Available on 04/12. This one will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 Sun Drive have any available units?
6701 Sun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6701 Sun Drive have?
Some of 6701 Sun Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 Sun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Sun Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Sun Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6701 Sun Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6701 Sun Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6701 Sun Drive does offer parking.
Does 6701 Sun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Sun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Sun Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6701 Sun Drive has a pool.
Does 6701 Sun Drive have accessible units?
No, 6701 Sun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Sun Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6701 Sun Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6701 Sun Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6701 Sun Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
