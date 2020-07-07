6451 Meadow Crest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Are you looking to lease a special home which has been completely remodeled with meticulous attention paid to every detail? Be the first to live in this home with everything new. It's hard to find a spacious home with 4 bedrooms and over 2500 sq.ft with a large 3 car garage too. From the moment you walk into the double entry doors, you will be impressed with the wood flooring in the living room which flows into the dining room. The kitchen has stone counter tops with stainless steel appliances which opens to the large family room. The family room has a stone fireplace with a ledge and is bordered by a wall of windows letting the outside in. The master bedroom suite includes a sitting room or den. The master bathroom has a shower and separate tub beautifully enclosed with modern looking ceramic tile. With a great back yard, who wouldn't want to spend lots of time outside. Have resort style living the whole year, because the beach and parks are very close. Plus you can have confidence the school system is ranked among the best. A washer and dryer and refrigerator are included.