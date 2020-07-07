All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:00 PM

6451 Meadow Crest Drive

6451 Meadow Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6451 Meadow Crest Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Are you looking to lease a special home which has been completely remodeled with meticulous attention paid to every detail? Be the first to live in this home with everything new. It's hard to find a spacious home with 4 bedrooms and over 2500 sq.ft with a large 3 car garage too. From the moment you walk into the double entry doors, you will be impressed with the wood flooring in the living room which flows into the dining room. The kitchen has stone counter tops with stainless steel appliances which opens to the large family room. The family room has a stone fireplace with a ledge and is bordered by a wall of windows letting the outside in. The master bedroom suite includes a sitting room or den. The master bathroom has a shower and separate tub beautifully enclosed with modern looking ceramic tile. With a great back yard, who wouldn't want to spend lots of time outside. Have resort style living the whole year, because the beach and parks are very close. Plus you can have confidence the school system is ranked among the best. A washer and dryer and refrigerator are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6451 Meadow Crest Drive have any available units?
6451 Meadow Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6451 Meadow Crest Drive have?
Some of 6451 Meadow Crest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6451 Meadow Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6451 Meadow Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6451 Meadow Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6451 Meadow Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6451 Meadow Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6451 Meadow Crest Drive offers parking.
Does 6451 Meadow Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6451 Meadow Crest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6451 Meadow Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 6451 Meadow Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6451 Meadow Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 6451 Meadow Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6451 Meadow Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6451 Meadow Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6451 Meadow Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6451 Meadow Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

