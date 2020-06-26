6431 Yale Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car charging parking garage

Great Stardust family Home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Walk to elementary school and close to Westminster Mall. Added 480sf Family Room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling. Was a 4 bedroom but was converted to 3- now one bedroom is oversized. Hardwood flooring, remodeled kitchen and baths. recessed lighting. Shows open and bright. Entertaining backyard with fireplace. 220v window A/C unit. Washer and Dryer are included. Refrig too if wanted. 220v Electric car charging station by garage. Side loaded garage allows for RV or boat parking.