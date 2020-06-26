6431 Yale Circle

Amenities
Great Stardust family Home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Walk to elementary school and close to Westminster Mall. Added 480sf Family Room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling. Was a 4 bedroom but was converted to 3- now one bedroom is oversized. Hardwood flooring, remodeled kitchen and baths. recessed lighting. Shows open and bright. Entertaining backyard with fireplace. 220v window A/C unit. Washer and Dryer are included. Refrig too if wanted. 220v Electric car charging station by garage. Side loaded garage allows for RV or boat parking.