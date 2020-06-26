All apartments in Huntington Beach
6431 Yale Circle

6431 Yale Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6431 Yale Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Stardust family Home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Walk to elementary school and close to Westminster Mall. Added 480sf Family Room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling. Was a 4 bedroom but was converted to 3- now one bedroom is oversized. Hardwood flooring, remodeled kitchen and baths. recessed lighting. Shows open and bright. Entertaining backyard with fireplace. 220v window A/C unit. Washer and Dryer are included. Refrig too if wanted. 220v Electric car charging station by garage. Side loaded garage allows for RV or boat parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6431 Yale Circle have any available units?
6431 Yale Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 6431 Yale Circle have?
Some of 6431 Yale Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6431 Yale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6431 Yale Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6431 Yale Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6431 Yale Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 6431 Yale Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6431 Yale Circle offers parking.
Does 6431 Yale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6431 Yale Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6431 Yale Circle have a pool?
No, 6431 Yale Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6431 Yale Circle have accessible units?
No, 6431 Yale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6431 Yale Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6431 Yale Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 6431 Yale Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6431 Yale Circle has units with air conditioning.
