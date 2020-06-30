Rent Calculator
Last updated February 3 2020 at 3:43 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
617 Hartford Avenue
617 Hartford Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
617 Hartford Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
please call agent Shuxiang for any showings, 714-757-0299
Owner as listing agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 617 Hartford Avenue have any available units?
617 Hartford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 617 Hartford Avenue have?
Some of 617 Hartford Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 617 Hartford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
617 Hartford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Hartford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 617 Hartford Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 617 Hartford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 617 Hartford Avenue offers parking.
Does 617 Hartford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Hartford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Hartford Avenue have a pool?
No, 617 Hartford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 617 Hartford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 617 Hartford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Hartford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Hartford Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Hartford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 617 Hartford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
