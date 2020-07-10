Rent Calculator
Huntington Beach, CA
5552 Reno Circle - 2
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:16 AM
5552 Reno Circle - 2
5552 Reno Circle
5552 Reno Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Downstairs 2 bedrooms unit with patio. Single car garage. Laundry hookup.
For an appointment to view, please contact:
Silvana @ 949 874 0456
https://landmarkrealtors.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5552 Reno Circle - 2 have any available units?
5552 Reno Circle - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
Is 5552 Reno Circle - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5552 Reno Circle - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5552 Reno Circle - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5552 Reno Circle - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 5552 Reno Circle - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 5552 Reno Circle - 2 offers parking.
Does 5552 Reno Circle - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5552 Reno Circle - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5552 Reno Circle - 2 have a pool?
No, 5552 Reno Circle - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5552 Reno Circle - 2 have accessible units?
No, 5552 Reno Circle - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5552 Reno Circle - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5552 Reno Circle - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5552 Reno Circle - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5552 Reno Circle - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
