All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 5552 Reno Circle - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
5552 Reno Circle - 2
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:16 AM

5552 Reno Circle - 2

5552 Reno Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5552 Reno Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Downstairs 2 bedrooms unit with patio. Single car garage. Laundry hookup.

For an appointment to view, please contact:
Silvana @ 949 874 0456
https://landmarkrealtors.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5552 Reno Circle - 2 have any available units?
5552 Reno Circle - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
Is 5552 Reno Circle - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5552 Reno Circle - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5552 Reno Circle - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5552 Reno Circle - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5552 Reno Circle - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 5552 Reno Circle - 2 offers parking.
Does 5552 Reno Circle - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5552 Reno Circle - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5552 Reno Circle - 2 have a pool?
No, 5552 Reno Circle - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5552 Reno Circle - 2 have accessible units?
No, 5552 Reno Circle - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5552 Reno Circle - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5552 Reno Circle - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5552 Reno Circle - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5552 Reno Circle - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles