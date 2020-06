Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautifully single level downstairs downtown unit just a few blocks from the beach. Spacious 2 bedroom plus 2 bath home features tile flooring in kitchen and bath, and carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen comes with stove,refrigerator and granite counters. Master bedroom boast plantain shutters, in suite bathroom with granite vanity. Large Secondary bedroom.Home comes with 1 single car garage. Enclosed patio great for entertaining. Short Distance to Main St and Pacific City.