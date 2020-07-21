Rent Calculator
512 Utica Avenue
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:09 AM
512 Utica Avenue
512 Utica Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
512 Utica Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Home-Like Brand New!Shows like a Model!3 Bedrooms-Living and Family Room.2 Car Detached Garage-Yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 512 Utica Avenue have any available units?
512 Utica Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
Is 512 Utica Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
512 Utica Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Utica Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 512 Utica Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 512 Utica Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 512 Utica Avenue offers parking.
Does 512 Utica Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Utica Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Utica Avenue have a pool?
No, 512 Utica Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 512 Utica Avenue have accessible units?
No, 512 Utica Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Utica Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Utica Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Utica Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Utica Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
