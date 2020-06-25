Great floor plan with 2 very large bedrooms, 2 full baths, and full size washer/dryer hookups. Unit is located on the second floor. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Unit also has a 1 car garage and 1 designated parking space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5064 Pearce Drive have any available units?
5064 Pearce Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5064 Pearce Drive have?
Some of 5064 Pearce Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5064 Pearce Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5064 Pearce Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.