Huntington Beach, CA
5064 Pearce Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

5064 Pearce Drive

5064 Pearce Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5064 Pearce Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Great floor plan with 2 very large bedrooms, 2 full baths, and full size washer/dryer hookups. Unit is located on the second floor. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. Unit also has a 1 car garage and 1 designated parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5064 Pearce Drive have any available units?
5064 Pearce Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5064 Pearce Drive have?
Some of 5064 Pearce Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5064 Pearce Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5064 Pearce Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5064 Pearce Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5064 Pearce Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 5064 Pearce Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5064 Pearce Drive offers parking.
Does 5064 Pearce Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5064 Pearce Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5064 Pearce Drive have a pool?
No, 5064 Pearce Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5064 Pearce Drive have accessible units?
No, 5064 Pearce Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5064 Pearce Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5064 Pearce Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5064 Pearce Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5064 Pearce Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
