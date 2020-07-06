All apartments in Huntington Beach
5042 Waverider Cir #C
5042 Waverider Cir #C

5042 Waverider Circle · No Longer Available
Huntington Beach
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

5042 Waverider Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Tri-level spacious townhome - This spacious tri-level 3bedroom 2.5 offers new carpet on stairs and bedrooms with wood floors throughout. Upgraded granite countertops in an open concept kitchen. 2 master bedrooms upstairs with private balconies and a 3rd bedroom on main level with access to a 3rd balcony from main living room area which includes built in cabinets surrounding a gas fireplace. Half bath on living room/kitchen level and direct access garage at entry ground level. On the ground floor entry there is a private patio for catching more sun with a cool ocean breeze. Lots of outdoor space for a townhome. Laundry and fridge are included. We are pet friendly with additional deposit and pet rent. * no size or breed restrictions, however must be current on vaccinations and friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5042 Waverider Cir #C have any available units?
5042 Waverider Cir #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5042 Waverider Cir #C have?
Some of 5042 Waverider Cir #C's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5042 Waverider Cir #C currently offering any rent specials?
5042 Waverider Cir #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5042 Waverider Cir #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 5042 Waverider Cir #C is pet friendly.
Does 5042 Waverider Cir #C offer parking?
Yes, 5042 Waverider Cir #C offers parking.
Does 5042 Waverider Cir #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5042 Waverider Cir #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5042 Waverider Cir #C have a pool?
No, 5042 Waverider Cir #C does not have a pool.
Does 5042 Waverider Cir #C have accessible units?
No, 5042 Waverider Cir #C does not have accessible units.
Does 5042 Waverider Cir #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 5042 Waverider Cir #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5042 Waverider Cir #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 5042 Waverider Cir #C does not have units with air conditioning.

