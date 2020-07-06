5042 Waverider Cir #C

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Tri-level spacious townhome - This spacious tri-level 3bedroom 2.5 offers new carpet on stairs and bedrooms with wood floors throughout. Upgraded granite countertops in an open concept kitchen. 2 master bedrooms upstairs with private balconies and a 3rd bedroom on main level with access to a 3rd balcony from main living room area which includes built in cabinets surrounding a gas fireplace. Half bath on living room/kitchen level and direct access garage at entry ground level. On the ground floor entry there is a private patio for catching more sun with a cool ocean breeze. Lots of outdoor space for a townhome. Laundry and fridge are included. We are pet friendly with additional deposit and pet rent. * no size or breed restrictions, however must be current on vaccinations and friendly.



