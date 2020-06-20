504 10th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning Downtown Huntington Beach Home! - Check out this Stunning Downtown Huntington Beach home. Featuring 3 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms with a 2-car attached garage. Bright open floor plan, high ceilings, plantation shutters, cozy fireplace. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops. Brand new built in wine fridge, double oven, and new refrigerator. You will love the second story rooftop deck this is a perfect space to unwind & enjoy a beautiful sunset. Walk To The Sand, Soak Up The Sun, Feel The Ocean Breeze! The curb appeal of this home is simply unbeatable, 4 blocks from the beach.This home is ready to show so give us a call.



For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text 714-944-0700 / 714-636-9800

Info@Olympiacorp.net



There is a $35.00 application fee per tenant over the age of 18.



(RLNE5769756)