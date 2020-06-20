All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
504 10th St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

504 10th St.

504 10th Street · (714) 636-9800
Location

504 10th Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 504 10th St. · Avail. now

$4,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2596 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning Downtown Huntington Beach Home! - Check out this Stunning Downtown Huntington Beach home. Featuring 3 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms with a 2-car attached garage. Bright open floor plan, high ceilings, plantation shutters, cozy fireplace. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops. Brand new built in wine fridge, double oven, and new refrigerator. You will love the second story rooftop deck this is a perfect space to unwind & enjoy a beautiful sunset. Walk To The Sand, Soak Up The Sun, Feel The Ocean Breeze! The curb appeal of this home is simply unbeatable, 4 blocks from the beach.This home is ready to show so give us a call.

For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text 714-944-0700 / 714-636-9800
Info@Olympiacorp.net

There is a $35.00 application fee per tenant over the age of 18.

(RLNE5769756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 10th St. have any available units?
504 10th St. has a unit available for $4,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 504 10th St. have?
Some of 504 10th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 10th St. currently offering any rent specials?
504 10th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 10th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 10th St. is pet friendly.
Does 504 10th St. offer parking?
Yes, 504 10th St. does offer parking.
Does 504 10th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 10th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 10th St. have a pool?
No, 504 10th St. does not have a pool.
Does 504 10th St. have accessible units?
No, 504 10th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 504 10th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 10th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 10th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 10th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
