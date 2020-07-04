All apartments in Huntington Beach
4852 Cabana Drive # 206

4852 Cabana Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4852 Cabana Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Harbor Vista: 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Harbor Vista: 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Tile Counter Tops, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Living Room With Fireplace, Large Balcony, Master Bedroom With Walk In-Closet, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Laundry Hook-Ups, Single Enclosed Garage With Opener, 1 Assign Parking Space, Water Streams Throughout Complex, Gated Community, Community Pool, Spa, Volleyball, Basketball Courts, Near Wieder Park, School, Huntington Harbor Shopping Center, Starbucks, And Bike Ride To The Beach. (NON SMOKERS)

PET: NO

orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3921480)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4852 Cabana Drive # 206 have any available units?
4852 Cabana Drive # 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4852 Cabana Drive # 206 have?
Some of 4852 Cabana Drive # 206's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4852 Cabana Drive # 206 currently offering any rent specials?
4852 Cabana Drive # 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4852 Cabana Drive # 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4852 Cabana Drive # 206 is pet friendly.
Does 4852 Cabana Drive # 206 offer parking?
Yes, 4852 Cabana Drive # 206 offers parking.
Does 4852 Cabana Drive # 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4852 Cabana Drive # 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4852 Cabana Drive # 206 have a pool?
Yes, 4852 Cabana Drive # 206 has a pool.
Does 4852 Cabana Drive # 206 have accessible units?
No, 4852 Cabana Drive # 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 4852 Cabana Drive # 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4852 Cabana Drive # 206 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4852 Cabana Drive # 206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4852 Cabana Drive # 206 does not have units with air conditioning.

