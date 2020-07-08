All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
4852 Cabana Drive
4852 Cabana Drive

4852 Cabana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4852 Cabana Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Harbor Vista: 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Tile Counter Tops, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Living Room With Fireplace, Large Balcony, Master Bedroom With Walk In-Closet, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Laundry Hook-Up’s, Single Enclosed Garage With Opener, 1 Assign Parking Space, Water Streams Throughout Complex, Gated Community, Community Pool, Spa, Volleyball, Basketball Courts, Near Wieder Park, School, Huntington Harbor Shopping Center, Starbucks, And Bike Ride To The Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4852 Cabana Drive have any available units?
4852 Cabana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4852 Cabana Drive have?
Some of 4852 Cabana Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4852 Cabana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4852 Cabana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4852 Cabana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4852 Cabana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 4852 Cabana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4852 Cabana Drive offers parking.
Does 4852 Cabana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4852 Cabana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4852 Cabana Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4852 Cabana Drive has a pool.
Does 4852 Cabana Drive have accessible units?
No, 4852 Cabana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4852 Cabana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4852 Cabana Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4852 Cabana Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4852 Cabana Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

