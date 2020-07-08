4852 Cabana Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub volleyball court

Harbor Vista: 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo, Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Tile Counter Tops, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Living Room With Fireplace, Large Balcony, Master Bedroom With Walk In-Closet, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Laundry Hook-Up’s, Single Enclosed Garage With Opener, 1 Assign Parking Space, Water Streams Throughout Complex, Gated Community, Community Pool, Spa, Volleyball, Basketball Courts, Near Wieder Park, School, Huntington Harbor Shopping Center, Starbucks, And Bike Ride To The Beach.