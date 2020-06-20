Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

4682 WARNER AVE UNIT B204 HUNTINGTON BEACH (3 BED / 2 BATH) - Spacious resort style harbor condo for rent. 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1234 square feet in gated community. Amenities include large heated pool, Jacuzzi, clubhouse, abundant parking, beautiful landscaping w/ Monet style picturesque lily ponds, and 2 freshly resurfaced tennis courts,. Walking distance to beach, wetland hiking trails, harbor shopping area (Trader Joes), and restaurants. Condo complete with upgraded floors, indoor laundry nook, and kitchen that includes brand new quartz countertops, newly remodeled cabinets, and upgraded appliances (dishwasher, stove, microwave, and fridge- all included). Large master bath with new quartz countertops, brand new cabinets, tile floors, toilet, and fixtures. Unit also includes remodeled guest bath w/ new vanity and fixtures, a 2nd floor balcony with large storage closet, along with additional garage unit. Water & trash included in rent. Unit is cable TV and satellite ready.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Huntington Beach Unified

UTILITIES: Water & Trash included. Tenant pays all other utilities.

PET POLICY: No pets



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4027228)