Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

4682 Warner Ave Unit B204

4682 Warner Avenue · (909) 367-2031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4682 Warner Avenue, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4682 Warner Ave Unit B204 · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4682 WARNER AVE UNIT B204 HUNTINGTON BEACH (3 BED / 2 BATH) - Spacious resort style harbor condo for rent. 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1234 square feet in gated community. Amenities include large heated pool, Jacuzzi, clubhouse, abundant parking, beautiful landscaping w/ Monet style picturesque lily ponds, and 2 freshly resurfaced tennis courts,. Walking distance to beach, wetland hiking trails, harbor shopping area (Trader Joes), and restaurants. Condo complete with upgraded floors, indoor laundry nook, and kitchen that includes brand new quartz countertops, newly remodeled cabinets, and upgraded appliances (dishwasher, stove, microwave, and fridge- all included). Large master bath with new quartz countertops, brand new cabinets, tile floors, toilet, and fixtures. Unit also includes remodeled guest bath w/ new vanity and fixtures, a 2nd floor balcony with large storage closet, along with additional garage unit. Water & trash included in rent. Unit is cable TV and satellite ready.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Huntington Beach Unified
UTILITIES: Water & Trash included. Tenant pays all other utilities.
PET POLICY: No pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4027228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

