Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 4667 Vista Bahia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
4667 Vista Bahia
Last updated February 5 2020 at 6:08 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4667 Vista Bahia
4667 Vista Bahia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4667 Vista Bahia Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Bolsa Chica-Heil
Amenities
on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Recently remodeled throughout. State of the art appliances. Garage parking with storage. Community pool and Clubhouse access.Laundry in the building. Owner pays HOA fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4667 Vista Bahia have any available units?
4667 Vista Bahia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 4667 Vista Bahia have?
Some of 4667 Vista Bahia's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4667 Vista Bahia currently offering any rent specials?
4667 Vista Bahia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4667 Vista Bahia pet-friendly?
No, 4667 Vista Bahia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 4667 Vista Bahia offer parking?
Yes, 4667 Vista Bahia offers parking.
Does 4667 Vista Bahia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4667 Vista Bahia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4667 Vista Bahia have a pool?
Yes, 4667 Vista Bahia has a pool.
Does 4667 Vista Bahia have accessible units?
No, 4667 Vista Bahia does not have accessible units.
Does 4667 Vista Bahia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4667 Vista Bahia has units with dishwashers.
Does 4667 Vista Bahia have units with air conditioning?
No, 4667 Vista Bahia does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Residences at Bella Terra
7521 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Huntington Manor
19161 Delaware St
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21040 Pacific City Cir. Suite 100
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Similar Pages
Huntington Beach 1 Bedroom Apartments
Huntington Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntington Beach Apartments with Parking
Huntington Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Tustin, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Whittier, CA
Upland, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Washington
Goldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles