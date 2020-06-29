Rent Calculator
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM
4512 Warner Avenue
4512 Warner Ave
·
No Longer Available
Huntington Beach
Location
4512 Warner Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walking distance to the beach!! Recently remodeled Kitchen, new carpet and fresh paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4512 Warner Avenue have any available units?
4512 Warner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 4512 Warner Avenue have?
Some of 4512 Warner Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4512 Warner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Warner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Warner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4512 Warner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach
.
Does 4512 Warner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4512 Warner Avenue offers parking.
Does 4512 Warner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 Warner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Warner Avenue have a pool?
No, 4512 Warner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4512 Warner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4512 Warner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Warner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4512 Warner Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4512 Warner Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4512 Warner Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
